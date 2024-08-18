The 2024 NFL Draft became the first ever with six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks, which left the Las Vegas Raiders, who had pick No. 13, hung out to dry.

After two preseason games and the team's entire offseason program, head coach Antonio Pierce will make the decision to name either journeyman Gardner Minshew, who they signed to a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million guaranteed this offseason, or 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell as the Raiders' starting quarterback to begin the 2024 regular season.

"Yeah, we've seen enough reps," Pierce said postgame Saturday. "Two games, like we talked about. Our guys are not playing in the third preseason game, our starters, so we'll sleep on it and make a decision in the next couple days."

Minshew started the Raiders' home game against Dallas, a 27-12 defeat, and he played four drives, which resulted in a turnover on downs, a 29-yard made field goal, a punt and a turnover on downs. He threw for 95 yards on 10 of 21 passing.

O'Connell came off the bench in the second quarter, and he led four possessions. They resulted in a 27-yard field goal, a punt, a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant (incompletion on the two-point conversion attempt) and a 69-yard interception return touchdown for the Cowboys.

O'Connell's touchdown pass doesn't outweigh his 69-yard pick six to Dallas defensive back Kemon Hall in the eyes of his head coach.

"I mean, everything," Pierce said when asked how the pick six weighs into Pierce's evaluation versus O'Connell's drive that ended with a touchdown. "You can't take the good and not take the bad. Wish it went well for both gentlemen. It just didn't. We'll look at it, and we'll evaluate. They both had opportunities. Aidan had 20 attempts and Minshew had 21, so about as balanced as we can get it. We'll look at it. Obviously you saw what our plan was tonight -- throw the ball around and let these guys showcase what they can do. We'll talk about it."

Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O'Connell this preseason



Minshew O'Connell Comp-Att 16-33 21-29 Pass Yards 212 172 Pass Yards/Att 6.4 5.9 TD-INT 1-0 1-1 Passer Rating 79.4 84.3

In the end, the decision will be reflective of the passers' entire offseason performances.

"I'm going all the way back to OTAs, minicamp, training camp, two preseason games. There's going to be a lot of factors obviously right?" Pierce said. "Command of the offense, the operational part. Efficiency. The turnovers are huge. That shows up. Taking care of the football is going to be important for our team. I think sitting there with [general manager Tom] Telesco and [offensive coordinator] Luke [Getsy] over the next couple days and just really pinpoint who is going to get us off to a fast start and get us where we want to be in that first quarter of the season.

O'Connell may have the upper hand given he was with the organization last season, but Pierce may be evaluating the situation with fresh eyes after an up-and-down 2023 that saw him become the interim head coach midseason after the firing of Josh McDaniels. Unfortunately for Pierce, neither quarterback has made the decision easy for him.

"Everybody wants to see a player just take it and say, 'I'm your guy,' like I've been saying from Day 1," Pierce said. "Obviously [that's] probably not the case. So we're going to have to make a decision, and we're going to live with it and we're going to support whoever that quarterback is for the Raiders going forward."