The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, 23-18, and after the game, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was evaluated for a potential concussion. Monday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters that Garoppolo is indeed in the concussion protocol, per CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Jimmy G played every offensive snap for the Raiders in Week 3, and took four sacks and eight total QB hits. This is notable since the Raiders offensive line did not allow a single sack in the first two games of the season. It's not known exactly when the quarterback suffered a head injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo LV • QB • #10 CMP% 68.1 YDs 709 TD 5 INT 6 YD/Att 7.54 View Profile

Garoppolo completed 28-of-44 passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss. Garoppolo has already thrown more interceptions this season (6) than he did all of last season in 11 games played (4). The Raiders offense is statistically the eighth worst in the league through three games, averaging 287.7 yards of total offense per game.

The Raiders are set to take on a divisional opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium next Sunday. If Garoppolo is not cleared to take the field, it's likely longtime New England Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer would start vs. Justin Herbert, with rookie Aidan O'Connell as his backup.