Isaiah Pola-Mao has parlayed last year's opportunity into a contract extension. Pola-Mao, a former undrafted rookie who made 14 starts for the Raiders last year when Marcus Epps went down with an injury, has re-signed with Las Vegas, the team announced on Monday.

Pola-Mao's deal was reportedly for two years and is worth up to $8.45 million, according to NFL Media.

The 25-year-old safety is the nephew Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu. Like Polamalu, Pola-Mao attended USC, where he tallied five interceptions, four fumble recoveries and 178 tackles across four seasons. As a sophomore Pola-Mao led the conference with four interceptions. He also had 73 tackles that included six tackles for loss.

Pola-Mao was one of four undrafted players that made the Raiders' initial 53-man roster entering the 2022 regular season. He made 11 regular season appearances as a rookie while splitting time between the 53-man roster and the team's practice squad. Pola-Mao appeared in 16 games in 2023 and recorded his first career interception against Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 11.

Last year, Pola-Mao was rushed into the starting lineup when Epps tore his ACL in week 3. He more than held his own while replacing Epps, recording 89 tackles, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups. Pola-Mao was tabbed as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after he made nine tackles and forced two fumbles during the Raiders' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pola-Mao will get the chance to play for Polamalu's college coach, Pete Carroll, who was hired by the Raiders this past offseason.