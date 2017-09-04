Raiders reach injury settlements with two players
The Raiders have reached injury settlements with two players, making them free agents.
The Oakland Raiders made a few head-scratching moves when it came to cutting down their roster to the league-mandated 53 players this past weekend.
Two of them were releasing both linebacker Jelani Jenkins and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens. And now, as Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, both players have received injury settlements and been released by the team.
Raiders reached injury settlements with WR Jaydon Mickens (ankle), LB Jelani Jenkins (groin). Free agents. Mickens practice squad eligible.— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 4, 2017
As Gehlken notes, Mickens is practice squad eligible, but the Raiders currently have two wideouts in Keon Hatcher and Isaac Whitney, and also locked in their full 10-player practice squad late Monday.
