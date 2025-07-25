The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and voiding the $35.2 million of guaranteed money left on his contract due to how he has treated the rehab of a foot injury he suffered five games into the 2024 season, according to ESPN. Wilkins filed a grievance over the guaranteed money with the NFL Players Association.

The Raiders announced Wilkins' release in a statement Thursday.

"We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team," the statement reads. "This franchise has a commitment to excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport notes that the Raiders wanted Wilkins, 29, to have surgery on his foot, but he declined in favor of a rehabilitation routine. Rapoport said there has been "discord" between the two sides as to when and how he should return to the field.

The Raiders hit the field for their first practice of training camp on July 23. The Raiders placed Wilkins on the physically unable to perform list less than a week before training camp opened.

Wilkins, a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, signed a four-year, $110 million contract with $84.75 million guaranteed in March 2024. He had 17 tackles and two sacks in his first five games as a Raider before his season was cut short by a Jones fracture in his foot.

He had an initial surgery to address the issue, but it seems as if Las Vegas wanted further procedures done as Wilkins' recovery waned on.

Prior to signing with the Raiders, Wilkins spent five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He had a career-high nine sacks in 2023.