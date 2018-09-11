Raiders reportedly bringing back Martavis Bryant on a one-year deal 10 days after cutting him

Ten days after cutting him and a day after they got minimal production out of their wide receivers in a season-opening loss to the Rams, the Raiders are bringing back receiver Martavis Bryant. As first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bryant will sign a one-year deal with Raiders on Tuesday and is expected to play against the Broncos on Sunday.

Well, well, well, how the turntables ...

Source: As of the 4pm ET deadline, the Raiders were planning to release WR Martavis Bryant, who has a pending appeal of a drug suspension by the NFL. Raiders moves not yet officially announced. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 1, 2018 The #Raiders and Martavis Bryant are closing in on a 1-year deal -- and barring any hiccup, he's expected to play this week, per team source. Not officially signed yet, but they called him this morning and it's expected to get done today. Quite the twist. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 11, 2018

The Raiders liked Bryant enough in the offseason to trade a third-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for his services. That's why their decision to release him before the season initially seemed puzzling from a pure football perspective. A few days later, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Bryant was facing yet another year-long suspension for a substance-abuse violation. But it's worth noting that rumblings of a possible suspension began in June.

The Raiders re-signing him might indicate that they're confident Bryant won't be suspended this year. It also might not indicate anything at all. This entire situation is a strange one.

I don't know whether Bryant will be suspended at all, let alone how long. I only know he and the league have been in discussions about it for some time now, and still are. https://t.co/xxnVoBCiqP — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 11, 2018

What we do know is that the Raiders could use the help at receiver. On Monday night, in Jon Gruden's return to the sideline, Amari Cooper caught one pass for nine yards, Jordy Nelson caught three passes for 23 yards, and Seth Roberts caught one pass for 11 yards. The rest of Derek Carr's completions went to tight ends -- Jared Cook mainly -- and running backs. Of course, that doesn't mean Cooper and the rest of the receivers deserve all of the blame. An aspect of their ineffectiveness is also related to the offensive scheme and quarterback.

Bryant might be able to help, though. His potential as a football player has never really been doubted. During the first two years of his career, in a 21-game sample, he caught 76 passes for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns. But his inability to stay eligible is a legitimate criticism and concern moving forward. He missed four games in 2015 and the entire 2016 season due to suspensions.

Even if he can stay eligible, he alone won't fix the Raiders' aerial attack. Carr, himself, needs to improve his play after he threw three interceptions against the Rams and looked skittish at the slightest hint of pressure. Bryant can help. But he's probably not the Raiders' savior. If he was, the Raiders wouldn't have cut him 10 days ago.