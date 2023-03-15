Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the Jets in 2023. The Packers great made that clear on Wednesday, revealing that Green Bay is ready to move on and, thus, so is he. But New York wasn't the only team other than the Packers to warrant serious consideration from Rodgers this offseason. The Raiders were a possibility due to the potential for a reunion with wide receiver Davante Adams, the QB hinted on "The Pat McAfee Show," and in fact Las Vegas did inquire about a Rodgers trade, according to The Athletic.

"I think there were other teams that were interested," Rodgers said Wednesday, "and obviously there's certain players that I have a lot of love and affinity for, and reuniting with especially one specific person would've been special."

Asked if he was referring to Adams, who spent eight seasons as one of Rodgers' favorite targets in Green Bay, Rodgers simply smiled and playfully refused to confirm or deny it.

"I'm not mentioning any names, but there's definitely one particular guy, him and I have this special unspoken rapport," Rodgers said. "If there's anybody that I would've wanted to put on a 'demand list,' if you can incorporate any player across the league, it would be (this) one specific person."

The Raiders, who acquired Adams last offseason, called the Packers to check on Rodgers' availability earlier this offseason, The Athletic reported soon afterward. After trade talks didn't proceed, however, Las Vegas agreed to terms with former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a three-year contract in free agency. The Raiders were also among teams to call the Bears about a potential move up to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Jeff Howe reported.