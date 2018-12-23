Raiders reportedly discussing wild option to play all 2019 home games in London

The Raiders might not just be leaving Oakland in 2019, they might be leaving the entire country.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Raiders are discussing the possibility of playing their home games in London next season. For something like this to happen, the Raiders would have to get some serious support from the NFL's other 31 owners and it appears that wouldn't be an issue. According to Glazer, other owners have actually brought up the idea to the Raiders and the owners seem to support the move.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell actually talked about the possibility of putting a team in London back in October and he made it sound like something that could happen in the near future.

"I feel this market, without question, could have an NFL team," Goodell said. "There's no question a team could be successful here."

From the NFL's viewpoint, putting the Raiders there for one season would probably be the perfect way to gauge whether or not London could actually support having a team.

Of course, if the Raiders were to move to England for a season, there would be a lot of logistics to figure out in terms of travel. According to Glazer, one possibility being discussed would have the the Raiders playing four straight home games in London followed by four away games over the first half of the season and then repeat that for the second half of the season.

Another issue the NFL would have to figure out involves the postseason. The NFL hasn't figured out what would happen if a team on the west coast had to fly all the way to London on a short week during the postseason and then turn around and play another game in the U.S. the following week. On the other hand, if the Raiders are as bad in 2019 as they are this year, then the NFL definitely won't have to worry about any potential logistical headaches when it comes to traveling for the playoffs.

The bottom line is that after playing their home finale on Monday night, the Raiders will be officially homeless. Although London will be one option on the table for next season, the team also has plenty of other options, including San Diego, Reno, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland and Seattle. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has also reported that there's a chance the Raiders could end up playing at Levi's Stadium or AT&T park in San Francisco, if they don't end up staying in Oakland, which is still a possibility.

As for London, even the Raiders don't move there next season, the city will still be hosting plenty of NFL games. The league has already announced that a total of four games will be played in England in 2019.