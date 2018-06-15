Raiders reportedly fear substance-abuse policy discipline for WR Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders may have to spend some time without their new, explosive wide receiver. According to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders fear that Martavis Bryant may have once again run afoul of the NFL's substance-abuse policy and could be facing discipline from the league.

The Raiders fear potential NFL discipline might be imminent for wide receiver Martavis Bryant, sources said Thursday, inciting internal uneasiness at the conclusion of an otherwise encouraging spring workout program. Multiple team officials declined comment as they left for a weekslong break before training camp, but they acknowledged the club is awaiting final word on the situation. It is believed to pertain to the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed up the report by stating that it's not yet clear what will happen with Bryant's situation.

There is some issue with Martavis Bryant, but it’s not clear if it’ll cause a delay (like last year before camp), a quick fix via paperwork or a suspension. All was well when Bryant met at the NFL Offices in late April. https://t.co/n0YVrjOsC1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2018

Bryant was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers on draft day, in exchange for a third-round pick. He had requested a trade from the Steelers last season but the team ended up hanging onto him. They had stated earlier this offseason that he wasn't on the block, only to then deal him away to Oakland.

If he's suspended for violating the substance-abuse policy, it will not be the first time. Bryant was previously suspended for four games in 2015 and for the entire 2016 season for substance-abuse violations.

It's been clear from the start of his career that Bryant has tremendous, game-breaking talent, but it's been even more clear that he has trouble staying on the field, and making a consistent impact when even when he does get out there. The Raiders made a strong bet on his talent by trading away a third-round selection to pair him with Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, and if he has to miss time, that will force them to turn to Seth Roberts and Ryan Switzer for more snaps in his absence. Needless to say, the offense would look significantly different with one of those players out there rather than Bryant.