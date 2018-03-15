Raiders reportedly finalizing deal to bring Jordy Nelson to Oakland

After 10 seasons with the Packers, Jordy Nelson was released this week. But he won't be out of work long; the Raiders are trying to finalize a deal with the 32-year-old wide receiver, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Oakland, it turns out, was the top potential landing spot, according to our colleague Will Brinson, who wrote that former Packers wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett now holds that same job with the Raiders. And general manager Reggie McKenzie was working in Green Bay when Nelson was drafted in 2008. And if Oakland chooses to part ways with Michael Crabtree, who counts $7.7 million against the salary cap next season, replacing him with Nelson would make sense.

Nelson, who is reportedly still in Oakland, has two more visits scheduled -- with Seattle and New Orleans -- though a source tells Schefter that Jordy-to-the-Raiders "is going to get done."

According to ESPN Wisconsin, the Packers asked Nelson to take a pay cut from his 2018 base salary of $9.25 million down to the veteran minimum -- $1.1 million. That he said no thanks suggests that he won't be playing for the veteran minimum in Oakland (or anywhere else).

Still, there are concerns about how much Nelson has left. In 15 games last season he had just 53 catches for 482 yards, though the asterisk next to those numbers reminds you that playing with Brett Hundley at quarterback explains much of the drop in production. The good news is that in 2016, a year removed from an ACL injury, Nelson was as productive as ever. He had 97 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns, and ranked third in total value among all receivers, behind only Julio Jones and Mike Thomas.

In Oakland, he'll be playing in new (old) coach Jon Gruden's offense and catching passes from Derek Carr, who is also looking to rebound from a forgettable 2017 season.