Raiders reportedly not planning to have Antonio Brown against the Broncos in Week 1

The Raiders are not planning to have receiver Antonio Brown for their Week 1 opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. At this point, it's unclear if Oakland is suspending Brown or if he'll simply be inactive. In any event, it doesn't look like he'll be on the field with his new team.

The significance about whether or not Brown will be suspended for Week 1 or inactive relates to the receiver's contract. If he's suspended, Brown could lose out on nearly $30 million of guaranteed money from the Raiders. If he's simply inactive, that money (for the moment) will remain on the table.

While appearing on NFL Network, Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus was asked about a potential suspension for Week 1.

"That's really up to the Raiders," he said. "My hope is there won't be a suspension. I'm not aware of any as of yet. That's their decision. I'm working with them to try and avoid that scenario."

Moments ago, my colleague @StaceyDales did her usual stellar job by getting @RosenhausSports to give us an update on @AB84 about whom I also asked a relatively simple question. pic.twitter.com/XP49QhnRYf — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 5, 2019

This all comes after a jawing match between Brown and Raiders general manager Mike Mayock. Things apparently got so heated between the two that Brown needed to be held back by a few of his teammates during the altercation. The seven-time Pro Bowl wideout was recently fined by the team for missing practice that fell into the category of "conduct detrimental to the team." Brown posted the letter informing him of his fines on Instagram, which was the crux of this latest issue between the receiver and the Raiders.

Bryant McFadden and Ryan Wilson joined Will Brinson on an emergency podcast to break down the Antonio Brown news. You can listen below:

Brown was not at practice on Thursday and the Raiders brass were pretty silent on the matter when asked by the media. In Thursday's injury report, Oakland listed Brown as a DNP citing "not injury related -- conduct."

"Not a lot is clear yet," Rosenhaus said on the NFL Network about the Brown situation. "Other than that the Raiders said that AB should stay home today. They're trying to work through the relationship with him. We haven't heard anything about a potential decision yet."

If the Raiders do suspend Brown and eliminate that near $30 million in guarantees, that likely spell the end of his time in Oakland before it even got to begin.

For what it's worth, he's already unfollowed the official team account and quarterback Derek Carr on social media, so maybe the divorce is already beginning.