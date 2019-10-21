Raiders reportedly trade former first-round pick Gareon Conley to the Texans for draft pick

The Oakland Raiders have traded cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans in exchange for a third-round pick, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport clarified that the Raiders are acquiring the third-round pick that Houston received from Seattle as part of the Jadeveon Clowney trade.

Conley is under contractual control through the 2020 NFL season and potentially longer if the Texans elect to pick up his fifth-year option. The No. 24 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft has recorded 23 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception this season. In his prior 17 career games, he had amassed 44 tackles, three interceptions, 16 pass deflections and a touchdown.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has played a prominent role in personnel moves since the organization's decision to part ways with former general manager Brian Gaine. The 4-3 Texans must feel that they are just a few pieces away from being a Super Bowl contender because they have gone all-in with trades. They spent a 2019 second-round pick on Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson.

Houston owes the Browns their third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft if running back Duke Johnson Jr. is active for 10-plus games; he has already played in each of their first seven games. The other pick is now promised to Oakland. Houston had already traded their 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick and 2021 second-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, so they are bereft of draft capital for a few years. The AFC South franchise does have an additional fourth-round pick as part of the Tunsil deal, but they dealt a sixth-round pick to the Patriots for Keion Crossen.

The Raiders are 3-3 and still in the heart of the AFC Playoff race. General Manager Mike Mayock must have felt that the return was too great to pass up. The trade likely means that Keisean Nixon, Nevin Lawson or Trayvon Mullen will step into that starting role opposite Daryl Worley.

Gruden has an additional 2020 first-round pick and 2020 third-round pick to complete the Khalil Mack trade. Their second-round pick goes to Chicago in return. On the first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft, they will have two first-round picks and three third-round picks.

A bow can now be tied on the Clowney trade as well. Houston received linebacker Barkevious Mingo, linebacker Jacob Martin and Conley in exchange for the talented pass rusher.