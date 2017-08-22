Raiders rookie Obi Melifonwu returns to practice Tuesday

For Oakland Raiders rookie safety Obi Melifonwu, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster of an offseason.

He's been on and off the field due to injuries which haven't been public knowledge. Just when it seems like he's getting healthy, he'll be back with either a limited practice or just remain sidelined.

Fortunately, Raiders fans did get some good news on Tuesday. Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Melifonwu was back at practice and participating.

Some strides for Obi Melifonwu. Raiders rookie safety doing more in practice. Unclear if ready to debut Saturday, but he's getting there. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 22, 2017

Gehlken followed that up by interestingly pointing out that Melifonwu was practicing with his left ankle taped.

Raiders S Obi Melifonwu missed large chunk of camp to undisclosed injury. He's practicing with left ankle taped. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 22, 2017

Obviously, something is ailing the rookie's ankle, but if he was able to practice through it then there may be a solid chance that he could make his NFL debut this Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.