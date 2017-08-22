Raiders rookie Obi Melifonwu returns to practice Tuesday
It's been an interesting road for the Raiders defensive back, but he's back in action Tuesday.
For Oakland Raiders rookie safety Obi Melifonwu, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster of an offseason.
He's been on and off the field due to injuries which haven't been public knowledge. Just when it seems like he's getting healthy, he'll be back with either a limited practice or just remain sidelined.
The Oakland Raiders are ready for a Super Bowl push in 2017! Want the latest news sent straight to your inbox? – Sign up for our FREE Raiders newsletter now!
Fortunately, Raiders fans did get some good news on Tuesday. Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Melifonwu was back at practice and participating.
Some strides for Obi Melifonwu. Raiders rookie safety doing more in practice. Unclear if ready to debut Saturday, but he's getting there.— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 22, 2017
Gehlken followed that up by interestingly pointing out that Melifonwu was practicing with his left ankle taped.
Raiders S Obi Melifonwu missed large chunk of camp to undisclosed injury. He's practicing with left ankle taped.— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 22, 2017
Obviously, something is ailing the rookie's ankle, but if he was able to practice through it then there may be a solid chance that he could make his NFL debut this Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.
-
How to watch NFL preseason Week 3
Welcome to the NFL's version of a dress rehearsal
-
NFLPA prez doesn't care if NFL dies out
It sure sounds like the players are planning for a work stoppage when the latest CBA expir...
-
Report: Beckham considering $100M policy
One of the league's best players is still looking for a new long-term contract
-
Eagles camp: Wentz leads upgraded attack
'It's completely different,' Wentz says about entering his second season with the Eagles
-
NFL's 10 best contracts for players
Tavon Austin, Matt Kalil and Joe Flacco headline our list of the NFL's most player-friendly...
-
Report: Richardson balks at CFL career
Richardson has played for four NFL teams, and hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2014
Add a Comment