Things are going from bad to worse for the Las Vegas Raiders. While they are facing a winless New York Jets team this week, they will be without several notable starters. On Friday afternoon, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden ruled out running back Josh Jacobs, safety Johnathan Abram and pass-rusher Clelin Ferrell, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jacobs failed to practice all week due to an ankle injury, while Abram is dealing with a knee injury. Expect Jalen Richard and Devontae Booker to pick up the slack in the run game, while Jeff Heath will likely start at safety in place of Abram. The Raiders might be forced to throw the ball more on Sunday -- which isn't necessarily a bad thing. The offensive line is going to have to do their part to protect Derek Carr, however.

Jacobs rushed for just 27 yards on seven carries during the 43-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, and also lost a fumble. The Raiders have now lost two straight games, but their blowout loss to the Falcons certainly felt like a low point. Carr passed for just 215 yards and threw a pick, but also fumbled three times. The Raiders scored just one more point than times they turned the ball over on Sunday!

The loss to Atlanta snapped a four-game cover streak for Las Vegas, and the 37-point loss was the Raiders' largest since 2014, their largest as a favorite since 1986 and the largest loss by any team this season. While the 0-11 Jets have yet to win a game this year, they have covered the spread three times. According to William Hill Sportsbook, the Raiders are currently 8.5-point favorites. With several notable starters out for the Raiders, this could be another opportunity for New York to cover -- or potentially win its first game.