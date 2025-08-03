The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a significant injury during Sunday's training camp practice when safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. broke his fibula after colliding with teammate Maxx Crosby, according to ESPN. Johnson will get an MRI to determine if there is any additional damage.

The injury took place during practice when Johnson attempted to tackle running back Raheem Mostert. But Johnson instead collided with Crosby, resulting in the injury. He was carted off the field shortly thereafter.

Johnson, 29, has been competing for a rotational role in the Raiders' secondary and received first-team reps when Las Vegas' defense lined up with three safeties. In those situations, he and Isaiah Pola-Mao filled the safety spots while fellow safety Jeremy Chinn moved to nickel.

A former second-round pick, Johnson broke into the NFL in 2019 as a member of the Houston Texans. He spent three years in Houston before spending one season apiece in Tennessee, New Orleans and Carolina before signing with Las Vegas this offseason. His best season so far occurred back in 2021, when he recorded a career-high three interceptions in 14 games.

In 82 career games (and 20 starts), Johnson tallied four interceptions, 15 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.