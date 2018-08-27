Raiders send Ryan Switzer to the Steelers four months after trading for him from the Cowboys
Ryan Switzer is on the move again
It's been a busy offseason for Ryan Switzer who has once again been traded.
Almost exactly four months after the Raiders traded for Switzer from the Cowboys, the Raiders have shipped Switzer, along with a 2019 sixth-round pick, to the Steelers. In return, the Raiders will get the Steelers' 2019 fifth-round pick. The trade was first reported by Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports and later confirmed by both teams.
This is the second time in the past four months that these two teams have exchanged a receiver for a draft pick. During the first round of the draft, the Raiders acquired Martavis Bryant from the Steelers for a third-round pick.
Switzer isn't the same caliber of player as Bryant, though. The former fourth-round pick is more of a returner than a receiver. During his rookie season in Dallas, Switzer returned 29 punts for 256 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.8 yards per return, and 24 kickoffs for 600 yards. His 25 yards per kickoff return ranked as the third-best average in football.
He hasn't done much of anything as a receiver, catching only six passes for 41 yards. This preseason, he's caught a seven-yard touchdown.
For the Raiders, Jordy Nelson and Amari Cooper are well entrenched atop the receiver depth chart, and Bryant should play a substantial role as well. Switzer never really was a threat to take snaps away from players of that caliber, but he seemingly failed to beat out guys on the lower end of the depth chart.
"I think he's a good player," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "He deserves an opportunity. We want to help him, obviously, get going in a new offense."
But he shouldn't be expected to become a major source of catches in Pittsburgh. He might, however, be able to improve a Steelers return game that ranked 29th in average yards per kick return and 23rd in average yards per punt return a season ago.
