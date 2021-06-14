The Raiders are still in the infancy of the franchise's relocation to Las Vegas, which means there are still some growing pains to endure as they get used to their new home. The latest comes as they begin mandatory minicamp this week as the team has already needed to pivot from the previously set time those sessions were planned to occur.

As Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, the club is moving their minicamp practices to 7:30 a.m. over the next few days in an attempt to avoid the brunt of what is forecasted to be record-breaking heat in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an Excessive Heat Warning issued in Las Vegas over the course of the week. The NWS also notes that there is the potential for the all-time heat record (117 degrees) in Las Vegas to be broken over this stretch along with a number of daily records. With that information in mind, it makes sense that the Raiders would try and avoid that extreme weather as they hit the field for minicamp.

A common question regarding the time change for Raiders comes around the team's indoor practice facility. While the organization does boast a state-of-the-art practice facility, Bonsignore relays that there is only a field and a half indoors compared to the three football fields outside. While working with a 90-man roster, it's much easier to host that many players outside as opposed to indoors.

The Raiders' facility cost $75 million to construct and resides in Henderson, Nevada, which is roughly 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas where their $1.9 billion stadium sits.