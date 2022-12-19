With three seconds left to play in Las Vegas on Sunday, the game between the Raiders and Patriots looked like it was definitely headed to overtime, but that didn't happen. Instead, the game ended in regulation after the Raiders pulled off one of the wildest game-winning touchdowns in NFL history with Chandler Jones scoring a defensive TD from 58 yards out on the game's final play to give Vegas a 30-24 win.

The drama started with the Patriots on their one 45 and facing a third-and-10 with just three seconds left in regulation. At that point, Bill Belichick could have called for a kneel down, which would have sent the game to overtime, but instead, the Patriots decided to hand the ball off to Rhamondre Stevenson. After running the ball nearly 25 yards, the Patriots running back decided to lateral the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who then ran backwards 10 yards before trying to lateral the ball to Mac Jones.

The problem for the Patriots is that Meyers' lateral got intercepted by Chandler Jones, who immediately proceeded to scamper 58 yards for the game-winning score. You know what? This play is way too crazy for words, so let's just watch it.

What you're watching is possible the craziest walk-off touchdown in NFL history. Although Chandler Jones "intercepted" the pass, it goes into the scorebook as a fumble recovery for a touchdown since it came on backwards lateral.

The play was a complete mental breakdown by the Patriots, who should NOT have been lateraling the ball. The only time a team should be lateraling the ball is if they're trailing on the final play and they have no other choice. For the Patriots, there was no reason to lateral the ball since the game was tied.

Of course, the Patriots could have won this game in regulation if they could have made a defensive stop in the final two minutes. With 2:11 left to play and New England leading 24-17, the Raiders took over at their own 19 with no timeouts, needing 81 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

That TD came nine plays later when Derek Carr hit Keelan Cole for a controversial 30-yard score that tied the game. On at least one replay, Cole's toe appeared to be out of bounds, but the replay crew ruled that there wasn't sufficient evidence to overturn the touchdown.

After the TD, the Patriots took over from their own 25-yard line with two timeouts. New England then drove 20 yards before the ill-fated final play that is instantly now a part of Raiders' lore.