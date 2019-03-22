Raiders sign former Bears, Cardinals quarterback Mike Glennon to back up Derek Carr

The Oakland Raiders have a new backup quarterback.

A week after releasing AJ McCarron, who was acquired for a fifth-round draft pick in 2018, Oakland announced Friday that it has signed former Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Mike Glennon.

Originally a third-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2013, the 6-foot-7 Glennon spent 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in two games as the backup to rookie Josh Rosen. Released before the start of free agency, he's now on his fourth team in four seasons, starting 18 games for Tampa Bay from 2013-2014 before serving as Jameis Winston's No. 2 and then signing with the Bears in 2017. Glennon got a reported $45 million to start for Chicago but lasted just four games as the first-stringer, in which he led the NFL with eight turnovers, before being replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.

Still, he offers more starting experience than McCarron, who appeared in two games in relief of Raiders starter Derek Carr in 2018.

Former Buffalo Bills starter Nathan Peterman is also on Oakland's QB depth chart after signing a futures contract in January. Infamous for his five-interception first-half performance with Buffalo against the Chargers, Peterman originally signed to the Raiders' practice squad in December 2018 and figures to either battle Glennon for backup duties or compete for a No. 3 role.