Raiders sign former Bears, Cardinals quarterback Mike Glennon to back up Derek Carr
Glennon is now on his fourth team in four seasons
The Oakland Raiders have a new backup quarterback.
A week after releasing AJ McCarron, who was acquired for a fifth-round draft pick in 2018, Oakland announced Friday that it has signed former Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Mike Glennon.
Originally a third-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2013, the 6-foot-7 Glennon spent 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in two games as the backup to rookie Josh Rosen. Released before the start of free agency, he's now on his fourth team in four seasons, starting 18 games for Tampa Bay from 2013-2014 before serving as Jameis Winston's No. 2 and then signing with the Bears in 2017. Glennon got a reported $45 million to start for Chicago but lasted just four games as the first-stringer, in which he led the NFL with eight turnovers, before being replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.
Still, he offers more starting experience than McCarron, who appeared in two games in relief of Raiders starter Derek Carr in 2018.
Former Buffalo Bills starter Nathan Peterman is also on Oakland's QB depth chart after signing a futures contract in January. Infamous for his five-interception first-half performance with Buffalo against the Chargers, Peterman originally signed to the Raiders' practice squad in December 2018 and figures to either battle Glennon for backup duties or compete for a No. 3 role.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Colts hosting ex-Broncos DE Shane Ray
Drafted 23rd overall by Denver in 2015, Ray has missed 12 games the last two seasons
-
Agent's Take: 12 thoughts on offseason
Here are a dozen mostly free agency related thoughts, from Antonio Brown gaming the system...
-
Podcast: Edge rushers in Round 1
Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, and Rashan Gary should be very early picks, but could we see three more...
-
Falcons close to new deal with Julio
Jones is about to be a very well-paid man
-
Steelers will cut Morgan Burnett
The team is looking for a trade partner before officially letting Burnett go
-
Seven-round mock: Cowboys add to D
The Falcons trade up for a Grady Jarrett type on the inside, and the Zac Taylor era in Cincy...