Raiders sign Isaiah Crowell, Brandon Marshall as offseason influx of talent continues

The Oakland Raiders may or may not have Marshawn Lynch in 2019, but they will have at least one new face as part of their backfield.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday, the team has signed former New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell to a one-year, $2.5 million contract as it awaits Lynch's decision about this season.

Just one year into a three-year, $12 million deal with New York, Crowell was released March 14 after the Jets' big-money commitment to former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. But the 26-year-old former Georgia product led New York in rushing in 2018 as a six-game starter, finishing with 685 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. And he brings 45 games of additional starting experience to Oakland, having spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in a prominent role with the Cleveland Browns.

Undrafted in 2014, Crowell had been among several notable free agent RBs still unsigned, including Jay Ajayi, C.J. Anderson and T.J. Yeldon, but figures to challenge for at least a split in starting carries in 2019. Aside from Lynch, Oakland's depth chart at the position also includes Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren.

Oakland has been especially active in free agency, signing quarterbacks Landry Jones and Mike Glennon, linebacker Vontaze Burfict, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and safety Lamarcus Joyner since the start of the new league year.

Crowell wasn't the only Raiders addition on Thursday, either, as the team reportedly also reached a one-year, $4.1 million agreement with former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. The Raiders announced both signings on Thursday.

Marshall, a former 100-tackle starter for Denver, could be slotted in as a short-term starter opposite Burfict after six seasons with the Broncos. He was limited to 11 games in 2018 and saw Denver decline an option on his contract prior to free agency.