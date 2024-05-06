New Raiders general manager Tom Telesico is adding a familiar face to his wide receiver room in Las Vegas. The team has signed veteran wideout Jalen Guyton to a contract, the Raiders officially announced on Monday. The terms of Guyton's deal were not immediately disclosed.

Guyton has spent the bulk of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, where Telesco ran the front office for a decade up until being fired late during the 2023 season. Telesco was at the helm when L.A. signed Guyton to its practice squad during his rookie season in 2019 and the undrafted pass catcher out of North Texas did blossom into a solid deep threat within the Chargers offense over his tenure.

The 26-year-old's best season in the league came in 2020 when he caught 28 passes for 511 yards and three touchdowns. He followed that up with a similar season in 2021, solidifying him as a solid third-tier option in the L.A. passing attack. More recently, Guyton suffered a torn ACL in the 2022 season, which bled into him missing time to begin last season. He only appeared in eight games in 2023, with minimal work in the passing game, catching 10 of his 21 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown.

With Las Vegas, Guyton will battle for a roster spot over the summer in a wide receiver room that is headlined by Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers along with the likes of Tre Turner, Michael Gallup and Kristian Wilkerson.