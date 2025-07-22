Former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has found a new NFL home, as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that he is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams spent the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions, playing in just five total games.

The 29-year-old defensive back will be reunited with new Raiders coach Pete Carroll, who coached Adams from 2020-23 during their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. Adams was traded to the Seahawks from the New York Jets in 2020 for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald. In his first season with Seattle, Adams set an NFL record by recording 9.5 sacks in just 12 games played -- the most sacks recorded by a defensive back in a single season in NFL history.

Injuries unfortunately began to take their toll on Adams' body, as he never played more than 12 games in his four seasons with the Seahawks. Adams suffered a season-ending quad injury in the 2022 season opener vs. the Denver Broncos and then played just nine games in 2023.

Maybe Adams is not the player he once was, but the three-time Pro Bowler and former first-team All-Pro is still capable of carving out a role for himself in Patrick Graham's scheme. There are multiple new faces roaming the second and third levels of the Raiders defense this year, including Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts and Jeremy Chinn. Now, add Adams to the mix.