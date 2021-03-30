The Las Vegas Raiders will be keeping Derek Carr's blindside protector in place for a while longer. According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have agreed on a three-year extension with left tackle Kolton Miller.

The deal will pay Miller, the former No. 15 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, an average of $18 million per season and contains $42.6 million guaranteed at signing, per Fowler. It will keep him with the team through the 2025 season, which means the money is tacked onto his contract after the fifth-year option year of his rookie deal.

Miller has played and started 46 of 48 games in his three-year career, all of them at left tackle. The big-money extension is a curious move for the Raiders, considering both Miller's track record and their other recent moves along the offensive line. The Raiders traded Trent Brown, Gabe Jackson, and Rodney Hudson this offseason, three pillars of what has generally been one of the league's better offensive lines over the past few years.

Miller, at least during his first two NFL seasons, was the weak link of that line, struggling in pass protection and taking 12 penalties. He took a step forward and allowed a career-low 31 pressures in 2020, but even that was still more than two per game. His new contract makes him the league's fourth-highest paid left tackle in terms of average annual value, and he simply has not performed at such a level yet in his career.

Miller is still only 25 years old (he turns 26 in October) so there is room for improvement, but the Raiders are banking on that improvement coming if they want to get surplus or even equal value from Miller on this contract. Considering they had at least two more years of team control remaining until they had to decide whether to extend his deal, it's a considerable bet on their ability to develop him beyond the point where they have so far.