The Las Vegas Raiders have rewarded Maxx Crosby with one of the biggest contracts for an edge rusher in football, signing the 2019 fourth-round pick on Friday to a four-year extension worth a reported $98.98 million. The deal includes $95 million in new money and $53 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media.

Crosby, who led the NFL with 101 pressures last season, will make an average for $24.745 million per season -- the fourth-highest paid edge rusher in football (T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, and Myles Garrett are higher).

The extension comes on an anniversary for Crosby, as he announced he was two years sober Friday. Crosby checked into an alcohol rehab center two years ago on this day.

Crosby had a huge season in 2021, leading the league in pressures and hurries (72). He finished with eight sacks and 30 quarterback hits -- one of just six players to have that many quarterback hits last year. Crosby had just 93 pressures and 27 quarterback hits in his first two seasons before breaking out in his third year.

He was a second-team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl invite, while also having seven passes defensed. Crosby is just 24 years old, so his best football is well ahead of him -- which will be with the Raiders for the next several seasons.