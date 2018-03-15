Raiders signing Doug Martin, who could be potential Plan B for Marshawn Lynch
Oakland is bringing in the former first round pick, and it could end Beast Mode's run there
The Oakland Raiders continue getting involved with big-name free agents and have reportedly agreed to a deal with former first-round pick Doug Martin, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
Martin, who was cut by the Buccaneers this offseason after an up-and-down stretch with Tampa Bay, presents Oakland with an interesting scenario, because the status of Marshawn Lynch remains up in the air.
It's very possible Lynch and Martin could play on the same team, and Martin's deal is for just a single year, according to Rapoport, so there's no huge financial investment into the man who prefers not to be known as the Muscle Hamster.
At the combine, Gruden said he was "counting on" Lynch, but in the same way that the Browns chasing after potential tackle options in free agency appeared to be a precursor to Joe Thomas retiring, this feels like it could ultimately end up being a situation where the Raiders are getting some insurance in case Beast Mode does decide to make a move.
Of course, no one can really know what the plan for Lynch is because he's on the roster. As Mike Florio of PFT points out, Gruden can talk to Martin but not Lynch.
It's entirely possible this is a move with multiple purposes: get a running back Gruden likes who has upside (1,400-plus rushing yards in two different seasons) but without a ton of risk (one-year deal) while hoping Lynch comes back to be a two-headed monster and also giving yourself some protection in case Lynch decides to retire for the second time.
