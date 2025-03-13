There's a reunion going down in Las Vegas with the Raiders set to sign running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year, $2.1 million deal, per NFL Media.

New Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was the San Francisco 49ers head coach in 2016 when Mostert signed onto the 49ers practice squad. He totaled one carry for 6 yards in the one year they were together, but he went on to flourish as a 49er and helped lead them to an NFC title in the 2019 season with a historic postseason.

Just two seasons ago in 2023 with the Miami Dolphins, Mostert led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns and co-led the league in touchdowns from scrimmage (21) with 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey. He also totaled his first 1,000-yard rushing season (1,012) that year on a career-high 209 carries.

Mostert, who will turn 33 years old on April 9, took a step back in production in 2024, as did many Dolphins offensive players with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dealing with another concussion in the middle of the season. He ran for just 278 and two touchdowns on 85 carries for a career-low 3.3 yards per carry, but Mostert said, via the Miami Herald, that playing through a fractured sternum (chest injury) was the reason for the decline and missing four games.

Kelly and the Raiders certainly hope he can average closer to his career rate of 5 yards per carry in 2025 while taking handoffs from new quarterback Geno Smith.