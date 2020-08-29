Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Lincoln Kennedy talks Derek Carr ( 1:33 )

The Las Vegas Raiders have added yet another piece to their defense. The Raiders sent a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McMillan was the Dolphins' second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered during the team's first preseason game. He returned to the fold in 2018 and started all 16 games, recording 105 tackles along the way. He remained a starter in 2019, playing in 13 of the team's 16 games.

It had been reported in recent days that the Dolphins were attempting to trade McMillan, who had reportedly fallen out of favor with head coach Brian Flores due to supposed liabilities in coverage that made him a poor fit for the team's hybrid 3-4 defense. In the Raiders, the Dolphins found a trade partner that has spent much of this offseason attempting to upgrade its linebacker corps.

The Raiders signed former Rams linebacker Cory Littleton to a three-year, $36 million contract in free agency, and also added former Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on a three-year, $21 million pact. Littleton excels in coverage and Kwiatkoski's best attribute is his versatility. For McMillan, his strength is his ability as a run-defender.

Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, McMillan should be able to contribute for the Raiders on early downs and in heavy run situations, ceding the field to a nickel defender while Littleton and Kwiatkoski remain in the lineup on passing downs.