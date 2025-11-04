Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers missed three games this season due to a knee injury, and when he returned last week, the first-team All-Pro made quite the statement against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He posted the most touchdowns and second-most yards in single game in his career.

Bowers return in Week 9 saw 12 receptions on 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns in the air.

The Raiders face a divisional opponent this week, traveling to Mile High to face the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos. Denver's pass defense is in the middle of the pack in yards allowed, sitting at 15th (1,923 yards), meaning Bowers has the chance to have another impactful game. The Broncos defense has allowed just eight receiving touchdowns, tied for second-best in the league, so Bowers' momentum off an impressive game and another week of practice post-injury will be beneficial.

Bowers, who was a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season last year, told CBS Sports his goals for this season were to get healthy and win more games.

"ust want to win as many games as I can. Hopefully we will win some more this year," he said, adding. "... I just want to get back to as close to 100 percent as I can and get back out there and ... finish the year strong."

The Raiders came close to securing a victory last week, but fell to 2-6 after losing to the Jags, 30-29, in overtime. Still, with Bowers back, Geno Smith's offense saw more production.

The tight end emphasized that winning takes a team effort and spoke to his growing leadership in the locker room in his second year. His advice to this year's rookie class has been to simplify the game.

"At the end of the day it's just football," he said. "And you're going to go out there and play the same game you've been playing your whole life. Just let them know that sometimes it's not as crazy as it seems out there."

One way Bowers wants to grow as a leader is in his work off the field. As a self-described "lead by example" type of player, Bowers is doing work in his community, using his platform for good.

Earlier this season, he teamed up with USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Raiders, to highlight the importance of protecting the community through safe driving.

"It was good to get out here and spread awareness on safe driving," Bowers said. The biggest reminder Bowers gave to all drivers is to remember that "you're always affecting more people than just yourself.

"I want to get more involved in the community and just help people out," he said. "It's hard to really realize how much of an impact you can have on someone's day just by taking a little bit of time, so I think that's a big thing I've wanted to get more into. I love doing stuff like this."