Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the Week 1, 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots, and did not return to the game.

Raiders lead man Pete Carroll told reporters that Bowers wanted to go back in the game, but the trainers said no, per The Fresno Bee. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero spoke with Bowers after the game, who relayed that he's feeling fine.

Bowers took a big hit along the sideline at the end of a 38-yard reception from Geno Smith, and was seen walking gingerly afterwards. He then took a trip to the blue medical tent in order for trainers to examine him.

Check out what happened here:

Bowers put up massive numbers before suffering the knee injury, as he caught five passes for a team-high 103 yards. As of now, it looks like the Raiders dodged a bullet. They have some extra rest this week, as Vegas will host the Los Angeles Chargers for "Monday Night Football" in Week 2.

The second-year tight end is coming off a historic rookie campaign, in which he caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. Those 112 receptions marked the most by a rookie in NFL history, and the 1,194 yards receiving broke Mike Ditka's rookie record of 1,076 yards set back in 1961.