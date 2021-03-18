Marcus Mariota has two choices: take a nearly $8 million pay cut to stay with the Raiders or hit the open market as a free agent. Mariota was given those two options after the Raiders recently asked him to go down from a $10.75 million salary to a $3 million salary for the 2021 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. If Mariota accepts the pay cut, he will stay on the Raiders' roster moving forward. If he does not sign off on the pay cut, he will be released.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million deal with the Raiders last offseason after spending his first five seasons in Tennessee. After making 63 starts for the Titans (compiling a 30-33 record), Mariota appeared in just one game during his first season in Las Vegas. Mariota made his one appearance count, as he gained 314 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns while nearly leading the Raiders to a win over the Chargers. Mariota entered the contest after Derek Carr suffered an injury during the first quarter.

"To be truthful, it's been a long journey," Mariota said after the game. "I've been through kind of everything. From injuries, to surgeries … the confidence thing. I just truly appreciate the Raiders and the entire organization for kind of helping me through that. I was trying to find my way again, and they were patient with me. I am appreciative that they will willing to do that.

"It's kind of being an athlete. You're going to go through some ups and downs. I think the staff did a great job of kind of keeping me level-headed and fighting through it. When it comes down it, it's still ball. I just loved being out there again. It was fun to play. Unfortunately, we just didn't make enough plays."

If Mariota declines to accept the pay cut, he would likely have to take a backup spot somewhere else. Teams have already begun signing backups quarterbacks, however, with Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett recently signing with Chicago and Miami, respectively. And while several teams have recently addressed their backup quarterback spot, Dallas is one team that can use a quality backup after losing Dalton. Washington is also looking to bolster their quarterback room after parting with Alex Smith.