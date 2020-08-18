Watch Now: Buy Or Sell: Bryan Edwards Will Be The Raiders' Best Receiver ( 1:43 )

Jon Gruden's Raiders were sitting on the inside of the AFC playoff picture 10 weeks into his second season back on the sideline. To Gruden's chagrin, the Raiders were ultimately done in by injuries, losing five of their final six games to finish the 2019 season with a 7-9 record. And while their final record was disappointing, the Raiders did enjoy a three-win improvement from the 2018 season, Gruden's first year back on the sideline since 2008.

While the competition, particularly in the AFC West, will be challenging, the Raiders have what it takes to be a legitimate playoff contender in 2020. With the start of the regular season just around the corner, here are three bold predictions for the Raiders' first season in Sin City.

1. Derek Carr receives his first Pro Bowl selection since 2017

Just four years ago, Carr appeared to be on his way to NFL stardom. A year following his first Pro Bowl selection, Carr led the Raiders to a 12-3 record and was in the running to be the franchise's first league MVP since Rich Gannon in 2002. A late-season injury, however, prematurely ended Carr's best season as a professional. And while he was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl the following season, Carr's numbers – and the Raiders' underwhelming record – indicated that things were not well in Oakland.

Things did not initially get better under Gruden, who led the Raiders to just four wins during the '18 season. And while the majority of Carr's numbers (specifically, his passing yards and completion percentage) have been better under Gruden than they were prior to his arrival, there are doubts as to how much longer the Raiders will give Carr the reigns to the offense beyond the 2020 season. Carr will silence those critics with his best season to date in 2020.

Along with having another season under Gruden's offense under his belt, Carr is welcoming back an offensive line that allowed him to be the fourth fewest sacked quarterback in the NFL in 2019. While injuries limited their time together in 2019, the Raiders' boast one of the best starting offensive line units in the NFL, a unit that includes left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Richie Incognito, center Rodney Hudson, right guard Gabe Jackson and right tackle Trent Brown. In the event that the unit suffers more injuries in 2020, Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock spent a fourth-round pick on guard John Simpson, a consensus All-American during his final season at Clemson.

Carr will also have a wealth of talented skill position players at his disposal. For starters, he will have the luxury of throwing to a future Hall of Fame tight end in Jason Witten along with fellow tight end Darren Waller, who set career highs with 90 receptions for 1,145 yards in 2019. Along with having his top-three receivers (Waller, Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow) back in the fold, Carr will have three new rookies to throw to that includes Henry Ruggs III, the 12th overall pick who scored 24 touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama. The Raiders also used a third-round pick on receiver Bryan Edwards, who caught 234 passes for 3,045 yards and 22 touchdowns during his time at South Carolina. Oh, Carr also has Josh Jacobs, one of the best young running backs in the NFL, behind him (more on him in a second).

Carr also has a solid veteran behind him in Marcus Mariota, who has 65 career starts to his credit. While Carr has the support of his coaching staff, the fact that he has a capable quarterback behind him should further motivate Carr to play his best football in 2020.

Derek Carr LV • QB • 4 CMP% 7,040.0 YDs 4054 TD 21 INT 8 YD/Att 7.9 Carr's 70.4 completion percentage in 2019 was a career-high. View Profile

2. Josh Jacobs will lead the AFC in all-purpose yards

There were more than a few people who questioned Mayock's decision to spend the 24th overall pick in the 2019 draft on a running back. No one was mocking Mayock's decision after Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards (in just 13 games) while setting the Raiders' rookie rushing record. Jacobs, who had five 100-yard rushing performances as a rookie, was extremely consistent last season. He also created headaches for the Raiders' biggest rival, the Chiefs, rushing for 203 yards and averaging seven yards per carry in two games against the Super Bowl champs.

While his ability as a runner is no longer in question, Jacobs is looking to become a vastly more versatile player after catching just 20 of 27 targets in 2019. Jacobs, who is noticeably lighter than he was this time a year ago, recently said that he has set his sights on catching at least 60 passes this season.

"I worked on a lot of things that receivers do (during the offseason), not necessarily just running back routes," Jacobs recently told reporters, via the team's official website. "Whether it's getting off the line, or how to stack on top once you get vertical and things like that. I've just been working on all the technical things that receivers do and just trying to implement that into my own style and bring what I can to the table."

Jacobs is putting himself him position to rival Christian McCaffrey for the NFL's most all-purpose yards this season. The one question is how fellow running backs Jalen Richard, Devontae Booker and rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. will impact his workload. While Jacobs (especially considering the fact that his season was cut short by injury last season) may not surpass his 242-carry tally of 2019, he increased usage as a receiver could make him an even more productive – and valuable – running back in 2020. The Raiders' big hope is that Jacobs has more than enough gas in the tank for a possible playoff run.

A safe bet would be to assume that Jacobs should tally somewhere in the neighborhood of 320 total touches (which averages out to 20 touches a game) in 2020. While that total isn't as high as some of the NFL's other featured backs, a fresher Jacobs who is more focused on making plays as a receiver should lead to a pretty big jump in production.

Josh Jacobs LV • RB • 28 Att 242 Yds 1150 TD 7 FL 1 Jacobs' 2019 rushing total is the sixth-highest in Raiders' franchise history. View Profile

3. The Raiders clinch a wild-card berth

Las Vegas will need more than a few things to go their way if this last – and most bold – prediction is coming to fruition. That being said, the Raiders' talent on the offensive side of the ball, along with their 21st-ranked strength of schedule, gives them more than a puncher's chance at making the playoffs for just the second time since winning the AFC back in 2002.

How well the Raiders play on defense will likely determine if Las Vegas will experience playoff football in 2020. Last season, Las Vegas did well against the run, finishing eighth in rushing yards allowed and five in average yards per carry allowed. The Raiders' defense wasn't very good in most other facets, however, ranking 24th in the league in points allowed, 25th in passing yards allowed, 27th in touchdown passes allowed, 29th in interceptions, 26th in third down efficiency, and 30th in red zone efficiency.

Mayock added several significant pieces to his defense this offseason. To bolster the secondary, the Raiders spent a first-round pick on former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette. They also acquired two veteran defensive backs in cornerback Prince Amukamara and safety Damarious Randall. The linebacker unit was also given an upgrade, with Las Vegas signing veterans Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton. On the defensive line, the Raiders were able to acquire veteran Maliek Collins, who is expected to start alongside Clelin Ferrell, Maurice Hurst and Maxx Crosby. Las Vegas is also getting a motivated Arden Key, who is hoping to show everyone why he garnered so much optimism coming out of LSU two years ago.

Cory Littleton LV • ILB • 42 Little recorded 259 tackles, 7.5 sacks and five interceptions during his final two years with the Rams. View Profile

A major reason for optimism as it relates to the Raiders' defense is the return of strong safety Johnathan Abrams, a 2019 first-round pick who is back after missing 15 games last season due to injury. Abrams, despite the time off, has looked confident running with the Raiders' first-team defense during training camp.

"I don't want to make any predictions, but we didn't draft him in the first round for any other reason," Gruden said of Abrams, via The Athletic. "We think he can be an outstanding player. He has to stay healthy. He has to prove he can do it. I think he can."

The Raiders have several players who need to prove that they can do it at a high level, for 16 weeks, in 2020. Las Vegas will not only need career years from some of their veterans, they will also need to show that they are cut above the Broncos and Chargers, the other two teams that are looking to give the defending Super Bowl champs a scare in the AFC West. Realistically, Las Vegas will have to at least match last season's 3-3 divisional record if they want to compete for one of the AFC's playoff spots.

Las Vegas have a tough road ahead of them, a road that includes at least two games against the defending world champions. But if enough players rise to the occasion, the Raiders have the personnel, and the coaching, to be a playoff team in 2020.

Knock on wood if you're with me.