The Tennessee Titans (1-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) in an AFC battle in Week 6. The Raiders have lost four straight games. Last weekend, they got dominated by the Indianapolis Colts, 40-6. However, the Titans got their first win of the season, beating the Arizona Cardinals, 22-21.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Raiders odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. The Raiders are -210 money line favorites (risk $210 to win $100), while the Titans are +174 underdogs. Before making any Titans vs. Raiders picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Raiders -4.5, over/under 41.5

Las Vegas running back Ashton Jeanty has gotten better as the season has progressed. Jeanty is eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (349) with two rushing scores. He's also added two receiving touchdowns. Defensively, edge Maxx Crosby has compiled 22 total tackles, eight TFLs, and two sacks.

Tennessee running back Tony Pollard is 12th in the NFL in rushing yards (328) and has gone over 60 rushing yards in four of his last five games. Receiver Calvin Ridley leads the team in receiving yards (272) and seven catches of 20-plus yards.

The Raiders are 0-3 ATS after a loss and 1-3 ATS in non-conference games. Meanwhile, Tennessee has gone 2-1 ATS as the away team and 2-3 ATS as the underdog. Despite the trend, the model thinks the Raiders defend their home turf. The model predicts that Las Vegas will cover the spread in 56% of simulations. Rams vs. Ravens score prediction: Raiders 25, Titans 18

