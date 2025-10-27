The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new weapon in veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who is expected to sign with the franchise following his release from the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Media. The move would reunite Lockett with his former quarterback (Geno Smith) and coach (Pete Carroll) from their days together with the Seattle Seahawks.

Lockett reportedly asked for his release from the Titans after catching just 10 passes for 70 yards in his first seven games played this year. He signed a one-year deal with Tennessee this offseason, but the Titans were more interested in playing some of their younger players. Lockett ranked fifth on the team in targets, behind rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.

The Raiders were always viewed as a top landing spot given Lockett's connection to the coach and quarterback -- Smith and Lockett played for the Seahawks from 2020-2024 -- but the Raiders also needed a new weapon. This offense ranks third-worst in the NFL (276.4 total yards per game), sixth-worst in passing (182.7 yards per game) and second-worst in scoring (13.8 points per game).

Tre Tucker is the Raiders' leading receiver with 389 yards and four touchdowns. Those 389 yards receiving ranks No. 36 in the NFL. Smith has thrown a league-high 10 interceptions, and his 77.1 passer rating ranks No. 31 among 33 qualified quarterbacks this season. The Raiders are on a bye but coming off an embarrassing 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The Raiders recorded just 95 yards of total offense in that loss and ran 30 plays -- the fewest by any team in a game since the Cleveland Browns ran 28 plays in a game back in 1999.

Lockett left Seattle as the franchise's No. 2 all-time leading receiver, having caught 661 passes for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns. He is not going to spark the Raiders offense by himself, but Lockett does have established chemistry with a quarterback that has been struggling.