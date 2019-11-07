Raiders to wear throwback uniform for Thursday night game against Chargers and here's what they look like
The Raiders have a special uniform surprise planned for Thursday night
Nearly everyone loves a good Throwback Thursday, and apparently, so do the Oakland Raiders. The team has announced that they'll be wearing a white throwback uniform for their game against the Chargers on Thursday night.
If you're wondering what the throwback uniform will look like -- since the Raiders have basically had the same look for nearly their entire existence -- there's only going to be a slight change from their regular white uniform.
The white jersey that the Raiders wear on Thursday will have silver numbers instead of black numbers, which is a throwback to the uniforms that the team wore for one season back in 1970.
Here's a video from the Raiders that shows what the throwbacks will look like.
The 1970 uniforms were very similar, and you can see those below.
The Raiders throwback is basically their Color Rush jersey, which was also designed as an homage to the 1970 team.
You can see the Color Rush uniform below.
After the 1970 season, the Raiders starting using black numerals on their white jerseys, which is what they've been wearing ever since.
The game against the Chargers will mark just the fifth time since the end of the 1970 season that the Raiders have worn the silver-numbered uniforms. The Raiders wore them once in 1994 as part of the NFL's 75th anniversary celebration. The team also wore them again in 2009 as part of the a 50th anniversary celebration for the AFL. The Raiders also wore them once each in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as part of the NFL's Color Rush campaign.
Those five games have given us four different versions of the throwback uniforms and you can see all of them below.
The Raiders and Chargers will be kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Oakland. For a preview and prediction of the game, be sure to click here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top teams likely to pursue Dez Bryant
With the All-Pro healthy and ready to play football again, there are 10 teams who shouldn't...
-
49ers sign kicker with Gould injured
The 49ers could have a new kicker on Monday night
-
Top Picks: TNF, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Raiders vs. Chargers expert picks, odds
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Derek Carr and the Raiders.
-
Chargers at Raiders: Preview, prediction
The Raiders have exceeded many people's expectations so far, while the Chargers appear to be...
-
Playoff projection: Pats still top seed
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the NFL playoffs
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...