Raiders to wear throwback uniform for Thursday night game against Chargers and here's what they look like

Nearly everyone loves a good Throwback Thursday, and apparently, so do the Oakland Raiders. The team has announced that they'll be wearing a white throwback uniform for their game against the Chargers on Thursday night.

If you're wondering what the throwback uniform will look like -- since the Raiders have basically had the same look for nearly their entire existence -- there's only going to be a slight change from their regular white uniform.

The white jersey that the Raiders wear on Thursday will have silver numbers instead of black numbers, which is a throwback to the uniforms that the team wore for one season back in 1970.

Here's a video from the Raiders that shows what the throwbacks will look like.

The 1970 uniforms were very similar, and you can see those below.

That's George Blanda, folks. I'm guessing 1970 as that was the only year the #Raiders had silver numbers on white jerseys while he was there pic.twitter.com/PxMAE8dGaW — 1970s NFL (@1970sNFL) October 19, 2017

The Raiders throwback is basically their Color Rush jersey, which was also designed as an homage to the 1970 team.

You can see the Color Rush uniform below.

After the 1970 season, the Raiders starting using black numerals on their white jerseys, which is what they've been wearing ever since.

Carrs career Record in the Classic Raiders white away jersey :

8-22



(AFL edition included 9-24) @VicTafur pic.twitter.com/KwROPTyxvu — Kevin Vallejo (@Ojodeagua707) September 23, 2019

The game against the Chargers will mark just the fifth time since the end of the 1970 season that the Raiders have worn the silver-numbered uniforms. The Raiders wore them once in 1994 as part of the NFL's 75th anniversary celebration. The team also wore them again in 2009 as part of the a 50th anniversary celebration for the AFL. The Raiders also wore them once each in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as part of the NFL's Color Rush campaign.

Those five games have given us four different versions of the throwback uniforms and you can see all of them below.

Raiders' silver numbers on white jersey have reappeared on throwbacks and Color Rush — sometimes w/ thick black outlines, sometimes w/ thin. pic.twitter.com/8Me10YHn3K — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 3, 2017

The Raiders and Chargers will be kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Oakland. For a preview and prediction of the game, be sure to click here.