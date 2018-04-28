Raiders trade for Ryan Switzer from Cowboys as they continue to reshape WR room
Both teams continue to revamp their receiver rooms
The Raiders and Cowboys' process of reshaping their wide receiver rooms this offseason continued during the later stages of the 2018 NFL Draft on Saturday via the trade market.
Not long after the Cowboys acquired Tavon Austin from the Rams, they traded Ryan Switzer to the Raiders, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater and Ian Rapoport. In return, the Cowboys got defensive tackle Jihad Ward, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official website reported. The Cowboys later confirmed the trade.
Switzer joined the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick just a year ago. In his lone season with the Cowboys, Switzer caught six passes for 41 yards and zero touchdowns. He was more effective as a returner, accumulating 256 yards and one touchdown on 29 punt returns and 600 yards on 24 kick returns.
In Oakland, Switzer joins a receiving crew that includes WR1 Amari Cooper, WR2 Jordy Nelson, and WR3 Martavis Bryant and rookie Marcell Ateman, so he shouldn't expect to become a focal point Jon Gruden's offense. Nelson and Bryant are also newcomers, with Nelson signing in free agency and Bryant landing in Oakland via trade on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys just acquired a defensive tackle who was drafted in the second round two years ago. In his two years with the Raiders, Ward notched one sack and 17 tackles. He became more expendable when the Raiders used a fifth-round pick on Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst earlier on Saturday. Hurst, who fell in the draft due to a heart condition, might just be the Raiders' best defensive tackle.
After cutting Dez Bryant earlier this month, trading for Austin, trading away Switzer, and drafting Michael Gallup, the Cowboys' receiving group now looks something like this:
- Terrance Williams
- Allen Hurns
- Michael Gallup
- Cole Beasley
- Tavon Austin (who will also be used as a running back)
