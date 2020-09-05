In a surprise move, the Raiders have traded rookie running back Lynn Bowden Jr. and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 80th overall pick in this year's draft, the 5-foot-11, 204-pound Bowden was extremely versatile during his time at Kentucky. Last fall, Bowden rushed for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 7.9 yards per carry. Along with seeing some time at quarterback, Bowden made a significant impact on special teams, returning two punt returns for scores during his sophomore campaign.

Bowman's versatility was one of the reasons why the Raiders selected him during Day 2 of this year's draft. Last month, Las Vegas offensive coordinator Greg Olson alluded to Bowden possibly getting some time at quarterback this fall.

"You see the game changing from year to year, the use of the RPOs (run-pass options) and the use of the Taysom Hills, those type of players that played the RPO-style offense in college, they become valuable," Olsen said of Bowden. "We believe that he can transition and be a running back, as well as do some of those plays at the quarterback position that he did in college."

Bowden will now look to make his impact felt in Miami, a team that is looking to make a splash during Brian Flores' second season in South Beach. After a 2-9 start, the '19 Dolphins rallied to win three of their final five games that included a come-from-behind win over the Patriots in their season finale.

During the draft, the Dolphins were able to select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick. The team also drafted offensive linemen Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley along with Noah Igbinoghene, who is slated to be Miami's starting nickel cornerback when Miami kicks off the season against the Patriots.

Bowdan will look to compete for playing time alongside Matt Breida and Jordan Howard. A four-year veteran, Breida averaged five yards per carry during his time in San Francisco. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry last season while helping the 49ers win the NFC title. Howard, a five-year veteran, earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie after rushing for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns for the Bears.