Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers requested a trade prior to the start of the regular season and he has now had his request fulfilled, as the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired him for fourth- and sixth-round picks, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Multiple teams were interested in Meyers at the trade deadline, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported. Ultimately, Liam Coen and James Gladstone land him. The Jaguars and Raiders coincidentally just played each other two days ago, with Jacksonville escaping "Sin City" with a 30-29 overtime victory. In that contest, Meyers caught four passes for 23 yards.

The 28-year-old is in a contract year, and has caught 33 passes for 352 yards in seven games played this season. Meyers has recorded four straight seasons with at least 800 yards receiving, which includes his first NFL 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024. However, new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has thrown zero touchdowns compared to four interceptions when targeting Meyers this year.

The Jaguars were in the market for a new wide receiver with No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter on injured reserve and out for at least the next three games. Meyers joins a unit headlined by Brian Thomas Jr., who has caught just 50% of his targets this year, the lowest rate in the NFL among 33 players targeted at least 55 times. After averaging 75.4 receiving yards per game and 6.5 yards after the catch per reception as a rookie, Thomas averages just 52.5 yards per game and 3.7 YAC per reception this season.

Despite the inconsistencies on offense, the 5-3 Jaguars are right in the playoff mix, and reside in second place in the AFC South behind the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville hopes Meyers can be a weapon that sets the Jags up for a playoff run.