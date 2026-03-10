The Geno Smith era in Las Vegas is officially over. There were rumors that the Raiders would release Smith ahead of the new league year, but they are instead sending him to the New York Jets, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The Raiders will receive a swap of late-round picks in return, acquiring a 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 208) in exchange for Smith and a seventh-rounder (No. 228), per Jones.

The Raiders will also eat the bulk of Smith's contract for the 2026 season. He is set to draw a base salary of $26.5 million in 2026, $18.5 million of which is guaranteed. The Jets will take Smith on a salary around the league minimum, per multiple reports.

Smith began his career with the Jets back in 2013, when New York made him a second-round pick at No. 39 overall. He lasted four years in New York, making just 33 appearances and 30 starts. He went 12-18 as the starter, completing only 57.9% of his passes at an average of 6.9 yards per attempt, with 28 touchdowns against 36 interceptions.

He then bounced around the league for several years before landing in Seattle and eventually becoming a starter for the Seahawks. In three-plus years as Seattle's top signal-caller, Smith showed massive improvement, completing 68.5% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt, with 76 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in 54 games and 52 starts.

He was traded to the Raiders last offseason in exchange for a third-round pick, then signed a three-year, $75 million contract with Las Vegas. His one season with the Raiders was a disaster, though, with Smith averaging just 6.8 yards per attempt and leading the NFL with 17 interceptions as the Raiders slumped to the worst record in the NFL.

Now, the Raiders move on and transition to what is likely the Fernando Mendoza era as they prepare to take the former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. The Jets, meanwhile, acquire their bridge starter for 2026 on a low-cost deal and take on no guaranteed money in the future as they prepare to acquire their next quarterback of the future in 2027.

For more 2026 NFL free agency coverage:

Jets: B

New York did well to acquire a bridge quarterback for essentially no cost. Moving down just 20 spots in the draft is not much to pay for a quarterback who will make around the league minimum after the Raiders cover much of the cost and Smith reworks the remainder of his contract.

If Smith bounces back from his dreadful 2025 campaign, the Jets will have solid-or-better quarterback play as they attempt to rebuild their roster -- and he could indeed do better in what should be an improved offensive environment.

If he struggles again, the Jets won't be too happy with their investment ... but even that has its advantages. They likely want to end up at or near the top of the 2027 draft to acquire their quarterback of the future.

Raiders: B

Las Vegas was going to cut Smith and did at least end up with something in return, even if it was only a swap of late-round draft picks. We'll have to see exactly how much of Smith's salary the Raiders will take on and how much of a financial difference that makes from what would have happened had they simple designated him for release and taken on an $18.5 million dead cap hit with $8 million in savings.

Either way, they are clearly moving into the Mendoza era, even if they will likely sign a veteran to replace Smith and serve as a mentor and possible bridge starter until they feel the No. 1 pick is ready to play.