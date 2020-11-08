The Las Vegas Raiders have certainly faced their fair share of issues during this unprecedented 2020 NFL season, and now, one of their best players will reportedly miss significant time due to issues centered around COVID-19. On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Raiders had placed offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list again, and that he is expected to miss at least a month. Las Vegas said that his placement on the list is related to COVID-19 complications, but he also recently had a medical mishap that landed him in the hospital.

Brown was hospitalized after a mishap with an IV prior to the Raiders' 16-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. Brown, who was taken to a hospital before the start of the game, had air enter his bloodstream and it required immediate medical attention. He also had recently come off of the team's reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr described what it was like seeing Brown taken to the hospital prior to kickoff.

"All of a sudden, we come in and they're wheeling him out and I'm like, 'Bro, what is going on?' It was crazy and so we prayed," Carr said, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "As a team we prayed for him, we made sure he was OK, his family, because I'm sure they were scared to death."

"We could write a pretty good book in just my seven years here," Carr added. "There's been some crazy stuff that has happened. And today was another one of those things."

Earlier this week, the Raiders were fined $500,000 and head coach Jon Gruden was fined a total of $150,000 for COVID-19 violations related to Brown's positive test last month. Even more notable, however, the Raiders were also stripped of a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Las Vegas has now lost more than $1.2 million for NFL COVID-related fines, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Raiders have been fined $350,000 for a mask violation, $165,000 for mask-less players at a fundraiser, $50,000 for an unauthorized locker room visitor and $650,000 for Brown's situation.

The Raiders are scheduled to kick off against the Los Angeles Chargers in less than four hours in what should be an entertaining AFC West showdown.