The Las Vegas Raiders are surely hoping to avoid joining the list of teams that have fallen a week after facing the San Francisco 49ers. Teams that have faced the 49ers this season are a staggering 0-14 the week after playing them. The only team to win their next game after playing the 49ers was the Kansas City Chiefs, but they had a bye week in between their Week 7 win over San Francisco and their Week 9 victory against Tennessee.

Coincidently, if Las Vegas (6-10) wants to break the 49ers curse, it'll have to do so against the Chiefs in its final game of the season Saturday.

"It could be a coincidence, but we like to think not," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan recently said of the streak, via ESPN.

Shanahan's team certainly has something to do with it. Arguably the NFC's top team, the 49ers have been a considerably tough squad to beat since acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey just before the trade deadline. After losing its first game with McCaffrey (a 44-23 loss to the Chiefs in Week 7), San Francisco has won nine straight games entering Sunday's matchup with Arizona. The winning streak has catapulted the 49ers into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff standings. The 49ers can capture the No. 1 seed with a win and an Eagles loss to the Giants.

The Raiders have a tall task in front of them if they are going to break the streak. Like the 49ers, the Chiefs are looking to win a playoff bye as a result of owning the No. 1 seed. Currently the top seed in the AFC, Kansas City can clinch the top seed as well as a playoff bye if it defeats the Raiders, who lost, 30-29, to Kansas City back in Week 5.

Saturday marks the second career start for Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who replaced Derek Carr last week. Stidham threw for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two picks in the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the 49ers last weekend.