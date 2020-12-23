The Marcus Mariota Show may not have earned a residency in Las Vegas just yet. While it looked like there was a chance that the former No. 2 overall pick may finish out the string as the Raiders starting quarterback following Derek Carr's groin injury, the incumbent has made significant strides this week. After being limited in practice on Tuesday leading up to Las Vegas' Week 16 matchup with the Dolphins, Carr was elevated to full participation during Wednesday's session.

This is a promising development for Carr's chances at returning to action in Week 16, which seemed almost impossible at the time he injured himself during the first quarter of last week's matchup with the Chargers.

"I've been in here every day that we're allowed to get treatment and all those kind of things, doing all my tests and all of that," Carr told reporters this week, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "I want everybody watching so they know that I'm telling them exactly how I feel. We'll see how it goes. But if it's up to me, I'm going to do everything I can to be on that field."

Derek Carr LV • QB • 4 CMP% 68.1 YDs 3396 TD 24 INT 7 YD/Att 7.63 View Profile

To his credit, gutting through injuries has been a feather in Carr's cap throughout his career. He's only missed two starts since joining the Raiders back in 2014.

"The first thing [head coach Jon Gruden] told me when he met me is you have to be available, and I said, 'Yes sir.'" Carr said. "I've done everything in my power to make myself available this week and I'm going to continue to try my best to do that because I told him and promised him I'd do that. That's just who I am. It may not always be perfect, but they're going to know what I left. I gave it everything I had, that's for sure."

If he ultimately can't go, however, Mariota has shown that he can fill in admirably. After coming in under duress for Carr in Week 15, Mariota completed 60.7% of his passes for 226 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Las Vegas' overtime loss to the Chargers. He also rushed for 88 yards and a score.

While the Raiders' playoff hopes are all but dead, they could at the very least play spoiler to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday as they are still clinging onto the No. 7 seed in the current AFC playoff picture.