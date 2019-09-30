Raiders' Vontaze Burfict reportedly facing season-long suspension, Patriots' Jonathan Jones will likely pay fine

Professional football is a brutal sport, and that's not exactly breaking news. What it doesn't have to be, though, is willfully negligent, but that's exactly what happens at times. The world again saw exactly what that looks like in Week 4, when two plays, in particular, sparked outrage among football fans across the NFL, but two that will likely have very different outcomes this week.

When the New England Patriots took on the Buffalo Bills, as usual, there was no love lost. As is usually the case, tempers flared both in the stands and on the field, but the helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Josh Allen by cornerback Jonathan Jones sent Bills fans into a feeding frenzy. Allen dropped like a rag doll and seemingly lost consciousness for a brief moment before coming to and being helped to the sideline -- ruled out with an obvious concussion.

Halfway across the country, linebacker Vontaze Burfict saw fit to spear tight end Jack Doyle in the head despite Doyle having been down on one knee following a catch, wherein all Burfict had to do was touch him down. Instead, the player currently known as the dirtiest in the league was right on brand with the visceral hit to Doyle, leading many to call for his banishment from the NFL.

It's not his first time doing such a thing, after all.

Both Jones and Burfict were flagged for penalties, but it appears only one is facing suspension -- per Ian Rapaport of NFL Network -- and it's the latter.

From @gmfb: #Bills QB Josh Allen is in the concussion protocol and #Patriots CB Jonathan Jones won’t be suspended... but #Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict is expected to be suspended for his hit. pic.twitter.com/pqkqa5lv2Y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2019

Needless to say, everyone has seen enough from Burfict to know he shouldn't be on an NFL field anymore.

In Roger Goodell has any stones, Vontaze Burfict will never play in the NFL again. — Kent Sterling (@KentSterling) September 30, 2019

At the moment, it appears Burfict will -- at minimum -- be banned for the rest of the 2019 season, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Vontaze Burfict is facing a season-long suspension for his late conduct on field, per source. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 30, 2019

Burfict is no stranger to being fined and suspended for his actions on the field. Aside from his four-game suspension for violation of the league's PED policy in 2018, he was suspended four games in 2017 for an illegal hit on fullback Anthony Sherman and four games the year prior for an illegal hit on wide receiver Antonio Brown. His hit on Doyle makes for the third illegal hit in three seasons, and sets him up for another multi-game suspension, although the length is to-be-determined.

Clearly, sitting him for four games in the last two instances hasn't curbed his egregious behavior. And if the league is serious about sending a strong message regarding player safety, they could outright drop the hammer on a repeat offender like Burfict.

Jones doesn't have the same resume of dirty play as Burfict, which is likely why he'll escape a suspension. That doesn't mean his wallet won't be lightened later this week, though, because you can bet there's a fine coming for laying a helmet-to-helmet hit on a QB.