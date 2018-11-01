Raiders vs. 49ers odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks and predictions by proven model on 68-43 roll

Thursday Night Football will have a decidedly West Coast flair as the San Francisco 49ers host the Oakland Raiders. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in the first game of Week 9. Both teams are coming off tough losses in which they blew fourth-quarter leads, but they will try to get back on track in their first meeting since Dec. 7, 2014, a 24-13 Raiders victory. Each team has one win this season, but has covered the spread twice. San Francisco opened as a 3.5-point favorite and now is laying 2.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Raiders vs. 49ers odds. Before you make any Raiders vs. 49ers picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is questionable for "Thursday Night Football" with a sprained wrist. If he's unable to go, look for backup Nick Mullens to take over. The undrafted Southern Miss product threw for nearly 12,000 yards and 87 touchdowns for Brett Favre's alma mater. The Niners will be in good hands if he's under center.

Either way the 49ers have plenty of weapons, including tight end George Kittle, who's having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. He leads the Niners in both receptions (37) and receiving yards (584). He has the size and speed to gain huge chunk plays. Wideout Marquise Goodwin is tops in touchdowns with four and is a former track star with blinding speed.

Just because the 49ers are potent on offense doesn't mean they'll cover a field-goal spread against the Derek Carr-led Raiders. Carr is completing 72.0 percent of his passes this season, the second-highest mark in the entire NFL behind only Drew Brees (77.4). And Carr has as many completions (188) as Brees this season.

Oakland lost five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch to a groin injury. In his stead, former Buccaneer Doug Martin rumbled for 72 yards on 13 carries (5.5 average) last week against the Colts, while Jalen Richard picked up the slack in the passing game, reeling in eight grabs for 50 yards.

Tight end Jared Cook is fourth among all tight ends in receiving yards with 474. He had 74 yards and a touchdown last week, one of three scores Carr had for the day.

