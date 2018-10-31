Raiders vs. 49ers odds, line: 'Thursday Night Football' picks, predictions from model on 68-43 roll

It's the Battle of the Bay in Santa Clara as the San Francisco 49ers host the Oakland Raiders on "Thursday Night Football." Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Niners couldn't hold a 12-point fourth-quarter lead Sunday and lost in the final minute to the Cardinals 18-15. Meanwhile, Jon Gruden and the Raiders blew a seven-point lead to the Colts at home, allowing three fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 42-28 loss. San Francisco opened as a 3.5-point favorite and now is laying three. The over-under opened at 47, but is 45.5 in the latest Raiders vs. 49ers odds. Before you make any Raiders vs. 49ers picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is questionable for "Thursday Night Football" with a sprained wrist. If he's unable to go, look for backup Nick Mullens to take over. The undrafted Southern Miss product threw for nearly 12,000 yards and 87 touchdowns for Brett Favre's alma mater. The Niners will be in good hands if he's under center.

Either way the 49ers have plenty of weapons, including tight end George Kittle, who's having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. He leads the Niners in both receptions (37) and receiving yards (584). He has the size and speed to gain huge chunk plays. Wideout Marquise Goodwin is tops in touchdowns with four and is a former track star with blinding speed.

Just because the 49ers are potent on offense doesn't mean they'll cover a field-goal spread against the Derek Carr-led Raiders. Oakland's quarterback was an efficient 21 for 28 for 244 yards and three touchdowns last week versus Indy. Expect Carr to have the crosshairs on favorite target Jared Cook. The tight end is No. 1 on the team in receiving yards with 474 and has found pay dirt three times.

Carr also will look for Jordy Nelson, who has a 173-yard performance under his belt this season. Doug Martin and Jalen Richard form a one-two backfield punch. Martin is notching 4.3 yards per carry, while Richard is a more lethal pass-catching threat. Richard has more receptions (39) than any other Raider.

