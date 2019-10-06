Raiders vs. Bears: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Raiders vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Oakland (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Oakland 2-2-0; Chicago 3-1-0
What to Know
Oakland will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against Chicago at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Oakland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Raiders were able to grind out a solid win over Indianapolis last week, winning 31-24. Among those leading the charge for the Raiders was WR Trevor Davis, who rushed for 74 yards and one touchdown on two carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Davis' 60-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Chicago won the last time they faced Minnesota, and things went their way last week, too. Chicago came out on top against Minnesota by a score of 16-6. The victory was familiar territory for Chicago, who now has three in a row.
Their wins bumped the Raiders to 2-2 and the Bears to 3-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Raiders are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 222 on average. Chicago has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 273.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London,
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $174.96
Odds
The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raiders.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 04, 2015 - Chicago 22 vs. Oakland 20
