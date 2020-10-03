The Buffalo Bills are looking to move to 4-0 on the season when they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. Jon Gruden's club is attempting to rebound off its first loss of the season, a 36-20 defeat at the hands of the Patriots. Las Vegas will try to avoid .500 possibly without a number of key weapons on offense. Starting offensive tackle Trent Brown and receiver Bryan Edwards have already been ruled out, while receiver Henry Ruggs III is doubtful after missing an entire week of practice. Defensively, the Raiders will also be missing safety Johnathan Abram and corner Damon Arnette.

On the other side, Buffalo is getting healthier as receiver John Brown practiced in full on Friday and carries no injury designation. Rookie running back Zack Moss is also trending in the right direction to play and is officially listed a questionable. However, Josh Allen is truly the story here as he is currently playing at an MVP level and has his team undefeated to begin 2020. Will he keep it up? More importantly, what are the proper betting angles to hit on Sunday? Glad you asked.

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty of all the gambling angles in this game, here's a look at how you can watch the Raiders and Bills square up in Sin City. All odds via William Hill Sportsbook as of Friday.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Buffalo (-3) at Las Vegas

The line opened the week at Bills -2.5, which was pretty popular number as it quickly jumped up a half-point to Bills -3, which is where it's stood throughout the week. The difference, however, is that you're now looking at Las Vegas and the points at +100 as of Friday afternoon.

The pick: Buffalo -3. Josh Allen is currently playing himself into the MVP conversation after leading Buffalo to a 3-0 record (2-1 ATS). He's thrown 10 touchdowns to seven different players this season and has gone over 300 yards passing in three straight games. He is set to go against a Raiders defense that ranks around the bottom of the league in a number of key categories: 5.6 yards per rush (30th in NFL), 30 points allowed per game (25th), 48.6% on third down (26th), 7.3 yards allowed per pass (21st). As long as the defense can hold, Allen has the ability to blow this game beyond a field-goal margin.

Over/Under 52.5

The total opened up at 49.5 and it didn't stay there very long as the public was quick to jump on that 50. It jumped up to 51 on Monday morning and continued to climb throughout the day to 52. The line against squeaked up a half-point on Wednesday and has held firm to this point.

The pick: Under 52.5. The Over is 3-0 for both the Raiders and Bills this season and is 6-0 in their previous six meetings. That said, Las Vegas Unders are 8-3 when the total goes to 50 or higher dating back to 2017. These two clubs should score a decent amount of points, but this seems a bit too rich.

Best props

Darren Waller total receptions: Over 5.5 (+110). Waller is the X-factor in making the Raiders offense hum. With Bryan Edwards already ruled out and Henry Ruggs III a longshot to play, he's going to be heavily targeted by Derek Carr. Already through three weeks, Waller has been targeted an average of 9.3 times per game. He'll be hungry to produce after a dud in Week 3.

Josh Jacobs total rushing yards: Over 78.5 (-115). This is not your Buffalo run defense of old; it ranks as the 26th-most efficient run defense in the league, according to Football Outsiders. As long as Josh Allen doesn't blow the game open and force Las Vegas to abandon the run, Jacobs, who is averaging 84 yards per game on the ground this season, should hit this total.

Hunter Renfrow total receptions: Over 5.5 (+105 ). Similar to Waller above, Derek Carr is going to have to throw the ball to somebody, and Renfrow may be his No. 1 wide receiver on Sunday. He was targeted nine times last week in New England and hauled in six receptions. I expect similar results in Week 4.

Josh Allen total passing yards: Over 278.5 (-115). He's been ripping secondaries to shreds throughout the year, averaging 346 yards per game, and he shouldn't be slowed down here. I also don't mind hitting the over on Allen's 1.5 touchdowns line at -170. After all, he's thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of his first three games.

Devin Singletary total rushing and receiving yards: Over 81.5 (-115). Rember what I said about Buffalo's run defense above? Well, the Raiders rank dead last in that category as the least-efficient run defense in the league. This provides an excellent opportunity for Singletary to pile up yards. We're adding the receiving yards here to cover ourselves in the event that Zack Moss (toe, questionable) returns.