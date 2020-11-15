Who's Playing

Denver @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Denver 3-5; Las Vegas 5-3

What to Know

The Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders are even-steven against one another since November of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Denver and the Raiders will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Las Vegas winning the first 24-16 at home and Denver taking the second 16-15.

Denver came up short against the Atlanta Falcons last week, falling 34-27. Denver was down 27-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of QB Drew Lock, who passed for two TDs and 313 yards on 48 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 47 yards. Lock ended up with a passer rating of 116.40.

Meanwhile, the Raiders didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but they still walked away with a 31-26 win. Las Vegas' RB Devontae Booker filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Denver is now 3-5 while Las Vegas sits at a mirror-image 5-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Denver is second worst in the league in thrown interceptions, having thrown 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for Denver, the Raiders rank second in the NFL when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. The Broncos' sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $350.00

Odds

The Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Raiders slightly, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Las Vegas and Denver both have five wins in their last ten games.

Dec 29, 2019 - Denver 16 vs. Las Vegas 15

Sep 09, 2019 - Las Vegas 24 vs. Denver 16

Dec 24, 2018 - Las Vegas 27 vs. Denver 14

Sep 16, 2018 - Denver 20 vs. Las Vegas 19

Nov 26, 2017 - Las Vegas 21 vs. Denver 14

Oct 01, 2017 - Denver 16 vs. Las Vegas 10

Jan 01, 2017 - Denver 24 vs. Las Vegas 6

Nov 06, 2016 - Las Vegas 30 vs. Denver 20

Dec 13, 2015 - Las Vegas 15 vs. Denver 12

Oct 11, 2015 - Denver 16 vs. Las Vegas 10

Top Projected Fantasy Players