Who's Playing

Denver @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Denver 3-5; Las Vegas 5-3

What to Know

The Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders are even-steven against one another since November of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Broncos and Las Vegas will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Raiders winning the first 24-16 at home and Denver taking the second 16-15.

Denver came within a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 34-27 loss. Denver was down 27-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by QB Drew Lock, who passed for two TDs and 313 yards on 48 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 47 yards. Lock ended up with a passer rating of 116.40.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 31-26 win. The Raiders' RB Devontae Booker filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Denver is now 3-5 while Las Vegas sits at a mirror-image 5-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver is stumbling into the matchup with the second most thrown interceptions in the NFL, having thrown 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for Denver, the Raiders come into the contest boasting the second fewest thrown interceptions in the league at two. Denver's sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a 5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Las Vegas and Denver both have five wins in their last ten games.