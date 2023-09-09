This divisional matchup should be a good one and could be a crucial game as we get closer to the playoffs. I know, playoff talk already?! But it has to be done, especially with a AFC West showdown.

The Broncos' biggest offseason move was adding Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton as their head coach. Payton's leadership is a bit different than they had last season and with his experience, Denver's season should be a little smoother than it was in 2022.

All eyes will be on Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who will be hearing comments about being "washed" if he fails to impress in Week 1. Yes, it would be an overreaction to write him off after just one game, but overreactions are football fans' favorite thing.

On the other side of the ball is another veteran, but one new to the team. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Raiders this offseason and after delaying his physical and unknowns about his injury, he will be ready to go for Week 1. Garoppolo does well as a starter, though his successes are overshadowed by his time sidelined with injury.

Former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is another new face in the Raiders locker room. He did not see the expected success in New England, so I am curious how he does in Las Vegas as he reunites with his former offensive coordinator, now head coach, Josh McDaniels.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 | 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Broncos -3.5, O/U 43 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Who will win?

Wilson is in a "prove-it" year and the 34-year-old needs to show improvement to keep the critics at bay. Heading into last season, I had low expectations for Wilson, who I felt would struggle and this season I am still weary, but believe coaching will make a big difference.

I think it will be the Broncos who come out on top, though I believe it will be a close one. This is one game I am exited about and I am looking forward to seeing how the changes made to these two teams coming from a rough season impact the start of their 2023 season.

Prediction: Broncos 20-17