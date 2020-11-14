An AFC West battle is on tap between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is 5-3 overall and 1-2 at home, while Denver is 3-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Raiders are seeking their third consecutive win. The Broncos have lost two of their past three games.

Raiders vs. Broncos spread: Raiders -3.5

Raiders vs. Broncos over-under: 50.5 points

Raiders vs. Broncos money line: Las Vegas -190, Denver +170

Why the Raiders can cover

The Raiders scored a 31-26 win over the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. Derek Carr has two-plus TD passes in six of his past seven games. He passed for 391 yards and a TD vs. 0 INTs for a 97.3 rating in the last meeting with the Broncos. Carr has eight TDs vs. 0 INTs in his past eight games vs. Denver. He has seven TDs vs. one INT for a 108.7 rating in three home games this season.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 65 yards and a TD last week. He had 113 scrimmage yards (85 rushing) and two rushing TDs in the last home meeting with Denver, a 24-16 win on September 9 of 2019. Darren Waller had five catches and a TD in Week 9. He is aiming for his sixth game in a row with five-plus catches. Waller has a TD catch in three of his past four games. He had six catches for 107 yards in the last meeting. The Raiders lead the all-time series with the Broncos, 64-53-2.

Why the Broncos can cover

Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, 34-27. Denver was down 27-6 at the end of the third quarter, but could not finish off a comeback attempt. Drew Lock passed for two TDs and a career-high 313 yards on 48 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 47 yards. Jerry Jeudy set career highs in catches (seven) and yards (125) and had a TD catch in Week 9. He has reached 70-plus receiving yards in each of his past two games.

Phillip Lindsay has 75-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games. He has 50-plus scrimmage yards in his past four meetings with the Raiders. Melvin Gordon has scored in his past four matchups with the Raiders. He has 120-plus scrimmage yards in five of his past six vs. Raiders. Denver has beaten Jon Gruden 11 times in 14 matchups. The Broncos won the most recent meeting with the Raiders, 16-15 on December 29, 2019.

